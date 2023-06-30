T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Receives $179.33 Average Target Price from Analysts

T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $179.33.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $174.00 to $184.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $197.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Wolfe Research raised shares of T-Mobile US from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. HSBC decreased their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $185.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $192.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other T-Mobile US news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 3,098 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $464,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 297,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,631,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other T-Mobile US news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 3,098 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $464,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 297,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,631,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Peter Osvaldik sold 20,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $3,000,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,071,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 253,120 shares of company stock valued at $33,850,091 in the last 90 days. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

T-Mobile US Stock Performance

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TMUS. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 84.8% during the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 170 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 103.9% during the 3rd quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 208 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 215.4% during the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 205 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. purchased a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of T-Mobile US stock opened at $136.84 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $164.19 billion, a PE ratio of 44.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $137.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $142.43. T-Mobile US has a one year low of $124.92 and a one year high of $154.38.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $19.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.82 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 4.83% and a return on equity of 8.27%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that T-Mobile US will post 6.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About T-Mobile US

(Free Report

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

See Also

