T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Receives $179.33 Average Target Price from Analysts

T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $179.33.
A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $174.00 to $184.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $197.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Wolfe Research raised shares of T-Mobile US from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. HSBC decreased their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $185.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $192.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other T-Mobile US news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 3,098 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $464,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 297,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,631,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other T-Mobile US news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 3,098 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $464,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 297,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,631,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Peter Osvaldik sold 20,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $3,000,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,071,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 253,120 shares of company stock valued at $33,850,091 in the last 90 days. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
T-Mobile US Stock Performance
Shares of T-Mobile US stock opened at $136.84 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $164.19 billion, a PE ratio of 44.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $137.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $142.43. T-Mobile US has a one year low of $124.92 and a one year high of $154.38.
T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $19.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.82 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 4.83% and a return on equity of 8.27%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that T-Mobile US will post 6.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About T-Mobile US
T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than T-Mobile US
- Is it Time To Ring The Register On Paychex?
- Micron Technology: A Reversal Is Imminent
- Can Topgolf Callaway Brands Crawl Out of the Bunker and Rally?
- McCormick Rebound Imminent: Executive Transition Complete
- 3 Reasons Boston Beer Stock Could Finally Hop Higher
Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.