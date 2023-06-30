Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-three analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eighteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $144.92.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $140.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. 92 Resources reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $156.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $132.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th.

Get Take-Two Interactive Software alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, President Karl Slatoff sold 68,351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.12, for a total value of $8,347,024.12. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 262,678 shares in the company, valued at $32,078,237.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, President Karl Slatoff sold 68,351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.12, for a total value of $8,347,024.12. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 262,678 shares in the company, valued at $32,078,237.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 6,251 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.88, for a total transaction of $861,887.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 132,296 shares in the company, valued at $18,240,972.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 84,386 shares of company stock worth $10,555,749 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Take-Two Interactive Software

Take-Two Interactive Software Stock Performance

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 82.9% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC increased its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 20,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 3,874 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 73.2% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 161.9% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 50.0% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TTWO stock opened at $145.47 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.30, a P/E/G ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 0.68. Take-Two Interactive Software has a 1-year low of $90.00 and a 1-year high of $149.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $133.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.80.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The company reported ($3.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($4.30). The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Take-Two Interactive Software had a negative net margin of 21.02% and a positive return on equity of 3.52%. Take-Two Interactive Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Take-Two Interactive Software will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Take-Two Interactive Software Company Profile

(Free Report

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and Zynga names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, LA Noire, and Red Dead Redemption names.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.