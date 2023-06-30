Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU – Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock.
Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I cut their target price on shares of Tarena International from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th.
Tarena International Trading Down 3.1 %
TEDU stock opened at $2.47 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $27.96 million, a P/E ratio of 49.40 and a beta of -0.44. Tarena International has a 52 week low of $2.46 and a 52 week high of $8.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.22.
Tarena International Company Profile
Tarena International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides professional education services through full-time and part-time classes under the Tarena brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, IT Professional Education; and IT-focused Supplementary STEAM Education Services.
