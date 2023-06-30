Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) Shares Sold by FCF Advisors LLC

FCF Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Free Report) by 44.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,291 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 5,887 shares during the quarter. FCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TRGP. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Targa Resources by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,927 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in Targa Resources by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 50,196 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,745,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank boosted its holdings in Targa Resources by 0.6% in the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 26,668 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,945,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in Targa Resources by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 60,122 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,419,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Targa Resources by 2.7% in the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,125 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. 99.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Targa Resources stock opened at $75.21 on Friday. Targa Resources Corp. has a 12 month low of $55.56 and a 12 month high of $79.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.00 billion, a PE ratio of 19.48 and a beta of 2.29.

Targa Resources ( NYSE:TRGP Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($1.40). The business had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.72 billion. Targa Resources had a return on equity of 24.05% and a net margin of 5.43%. Equities analysts predict that Targa Resources Corp. will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th were given a $0.50 dividend. This is a boost from Targa Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.81%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial upped their price target on Targa Resources from $90.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Targa Resources from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Scotiabank began coverage on Targa Resources in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Targa Resources from $106.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Targa Resources from $110.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Targa Resources has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.27.

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

