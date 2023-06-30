Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) PT Raised to $61.00

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Free Report) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at Wedbush from $45.00 to $61.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Wedbush’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 27.00% from the stock’s previous close. Wedbush also issued estimates for Taylor Morrison Home’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.70 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.69 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.79 EPS.

TMHC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $41.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $33.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. They set a “hold” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.31.

Get Taylor Morrison Home alerts:

Taylor Morrison Home Stock Performance

NYSE:TMHC opened at $48.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 6.09 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a PE ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 1.73. Taylor Morrison Home has a 1-year low of $22.38 and a 1-year high of $48.60.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Taylor Morrison Home ( NYSE:TMHC Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.45. Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 24.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. Taylor Morrison Home’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Taylor Morrison Home will post 6.79 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director William H. Lyon sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.52, for a total value of $115,560.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 44,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,699,772.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director William H. Lyon sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.52, for a total transaction of $115,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 44,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,699,772.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Darrell Sherman sold 14,595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total transaction of $649,477.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 119,579 shares in the company, valued at $5,321,265.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 801,765 shares of company stock worth $35,049,665 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Taylor Morrison Home

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the first quarter valued at $466,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,902 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home during the 1st quarter valued at $309,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 45,038 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after purchasing an additional 4,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 9.4% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 68,917 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,930,000 after buying an additional 5,933 shares in the last quarter. 94.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Taylor Morrison Home Company Profile

(Free Report)

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name; and offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Taylor Morrison Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taylor Morrison Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.