Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) PT Raised to $61.00

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Free Report) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at Wedbush from $45.00 to $61.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Wedbush’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 27.00% from the stock’s previous close. Wedbush also issued estimates for Taylor Morrison Home’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.70 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.69 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.79 EPS.
TMHC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $41.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $33.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. They set a “hold” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.31.
Taylor Morrison Home Stock Performance
NYSE:TMHC opened at $48.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 6.09 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a PE ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 1.73. Taylor Morrison Home has a 1-year low of $22.38 and a 1-year high of $48.60.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, Director William H. Lyon sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.52, for a total value of $115,560.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 44,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,699,772.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director William H. Lyon sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.52, for a total transaction of $115,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 44,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,699,772.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Darrell Sherman sold 14,595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total transaction of $649,477.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 119,579 shares in the company, valued at $5,321,265.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 801,765 shares of company stock worth $35,049,665 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Taylor Morrison Home
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the first quarter valued at $466,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,902 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home during the 1st quarter valued at $309,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 45,038 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after purchasing an additional 4,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 9.4% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 68,917 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,930,000 after buying an additional 5,933 shares in the last quarter. 94.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Taylor Morrison Home Company Profile
Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name; and offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Taylor Morrison Home
- Is it Time To Ring The Register On Paychex?
- Micron Technology: A Reversal Is Imminent
- Can Topgolf Callaway Brands Crawl Out of the Bunker and Rally?
- McCormick Rebound Imminent: Executive Transition Complete
- 3 Reasons Boston Beer Stock Could Finally Hop Higher
Receive News & Ratings for Taylor Morrison Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taylor Morrison Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.