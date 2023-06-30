TC Energy Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:TRP)

TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Free Report) (TSE:TRP) saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors acquired 16,157 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,446% compared to the typical volume of 1,045 put options.

TC Energy Stock Down 1.3 %

TRP opened at $39.88 on Friday. TC Energy has a one year low of $36.79 and a one year high of $55.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.68 and its 200-day moving average is $40.77. The company has a market capitalization of $41.05 billion, a PE ratio of 31.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.85.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP – Free Report) (TSE:TRP) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The pipeline company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.73 billion. TC Energy had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 11.35%. On average, equities analysts predict that TC Energy will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TC Energy Cuts Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.688 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.90%. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 220.00%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on TC Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised TC Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.06.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in TC Energy by 30.1% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 48,543 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,889,000 after purchasing an additional 11,222 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in TC Energy by 6.0% in the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,892 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in TC Energy by 15.5% in the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,376,755 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $92,361,000 after purchasing an additional 319,007 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. grew its stake in TC Energy by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 772,892 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $30,807,000 after purchasing an additional 2,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keudell Morrison Wealth Management grew its stake in TC Energy by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 8,128 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

TC Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,700 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

