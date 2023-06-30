TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) Price Target Cut to $98.00

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNXFree Report) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at Barclays from $103.00 to $98.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 4.16% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on SNX. Cfra reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price objective (down from $120.00) on shares of TD SYNNEX in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on TD SYNNEX from $120.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Barrington Research dropped their target price on TD SYNNEX from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on TD SYNNEX in a research report on Monday, May 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $101.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on TD SYNNEX from $135.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.20.

SNX stock opened at $94.09 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $8.88 billion, a PE ratio of 13.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.63. TD SYNNEX has a twelve month low of $78.86 and a twelve month high of $111.57.

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNXFree Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 27th. The business services provider reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.55 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $14.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.42 billion. TD SYNNEX had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 1.11%. TD SYNNEX’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.66 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that TD SYNNEX will post 10.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Marshall Witt sold 603 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.12, for a total transaction of $56,754.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,701 shares in the company, valued at $4,960,218.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Marshall Witt sold 603 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.12, for a total transaction of $56,754.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 52,701 shares in the company, valued at $4,960,218.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Dennis Polk sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.90, for a total value of $775,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 132,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,829,753.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,998 shares of company stock valued at $4,041,355 in the last 90 days. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SNX. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in TD SYNNEX during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in TD SYNNEX in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in TD SYNNEX by 95.2% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 410 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in TD SYNNEX by 99.1% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 436 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of TD SYNNEX by 48.5% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 438 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. 84.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TD SYNNEX Corporation operates as a distributor and solutions aggregator for the information technology (IT) ecosystem. The company offers personal computing devices and peripherals, mobile phones and accessories, printers, supplies, and endpoint technology software; and data center technologies, such as hybrid cloud, security, storage, networking, servers, technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as computing components.

