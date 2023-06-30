TerraVest Industries (TSE:TVK) Sets New 52-Week High at $29.13

Shares of TerraVest Industries Inc. (TSE:TVK – Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$29.13 and last traded at C$29.08, with a volume of 31714 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$27.84.

TerraVest Industries Stock Down 0.2 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.98. The company has a market capitalization of C$517.07 million, a PE ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$27.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$27.00.

TerraVest Industries (TSE:TVK – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.49 EPS for the quarter. TerraVest Industries had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 26.99%. The company had revenue of C$176.86 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that TerraVest Industries Inc. will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

TerraVest Industries Dividend Announcement

TerraVest Industries Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. TerraVest Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.16%.

TerraVest Industries Inc manufactures and sells goods and services to energy, agriculture, mining, and transportation markets in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Fuel Containment, Processing Equipment, and Service. The Fuel Containment segment manufactures bulk liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) transport trailers, LPG delivery and service trucks, LPG storage tanks, residential and commercial LPG tanks and dispensers, custom pressure vessels, commercial and residential refined fuel tanks, and furnaces and boilers.

Further Reading

