TerraVest Industries (TSE:TVK) Sets New 52-Week High at $29.13

Shares of TerraVest Industries Inc. (TSE:TVK – Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$29.13 and last traded at C$29.08, with a volume of 31714 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$27.84.
TerraVest Industries Stock Down 0.2 %
The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.98. The company has a market capitalization of C$517.07 million, a PE ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$27.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$27.00.
TerraVest Industries (TSE:TVK – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.49 EPS for the quarter. TerraVest Industries had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 26.99%. The company had revenue of C$176.86 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that TerraVest Industries Inc. will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.
TerraVest Industries Dividend Announcement
TerraVest Industries Company Profile
TerraVest Industries Inc manufactures and sells goods and services to energy, agriculture, mining, and transportation markets in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Fuel Containment, Processing Equipment, and Service. The Fuel Containment segment manufactures bulk liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) transport trailers, LPG delivery and service trucks, LPG storage tanks, residential and commercial LPG tanks and dispensers, custom pressure vessels, commercial and residential refined fuel tanks, and furnaces and boilers.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than TerraVest Industries
- Verve Therapeutics Gains 20.74% In June as Ark Funds Invest
- Moderna: Declining Performance And Relative Weakness
- Dividend King H.B. Fuller Rises On Hopes For Rebound
- Rite Aid Could Become An Acquisition Target
- Is it Time To Ring The Register On Paychex?
Receive News & Ratings for TerraVest Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TerraVest Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.