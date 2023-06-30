The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX) Receives $80.89 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX – Free Report) (TSE:DSG) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $82.13.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on DSGX shares. 22nd Century Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of The Descartes Systems Group in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Barclays raised their price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $62.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of The Descartes Systems Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, SpectralCast reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of The Descartes Systems Group in a research note on Thursday, June 1st.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Descartes Systems Group

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DSGX. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in The Descartes Systems Group by 209.0% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 309 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in The Descartes Systems Group by 270.8% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 445 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Descartes Systems Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd acquired a new stake in The Descartes Systems Group in the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in The Descartes Systems Group by 36.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,574 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.02% of the company’s stock.

The Descartes Systems Group Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of The Descartes Systems Group stock opened at $78.43 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.25 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $77.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.40. The Descartes Systems Group has a 52 week low of $60.68 and a 52 week high of $82.02.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX – Free Report) (TSE:DSG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 31st. The technology company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. The Descartes Systems Group had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The firm had revenue of $136.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.10 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Descartes Systems Group will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Descartes Systems Group Company Profile

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain solutions worldwide. The company's Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, interoperable web and wireless logistics management solutions. The company provides a suite of solutions that include routing, mobile, and telematics; transportation management; e-commerce shipping and fulfillment; customs and regulatory compliance; trade intelligence; broker and forwarder enterprise systems; and B2B messaging and connectivity services.

