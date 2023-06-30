The GDL Fund (NYSE:GDL) Short Interest Down 97.4% in June

The GDL Fund (NYSE:GDL – Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 97.4% from the May 31st total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The GDL Fund

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of The GDL Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $163,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of The GDL Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $163,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of The GDL Fund by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,915 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 2,891 shares during the last quarter. Zazove Associates LLC grew its position in shares of The GDL Fund by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Zazove Associates LLC now owns 355,151 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,786,000 after buying an additional 34,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its position in shares of The GDL Fund by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 125,287 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $983,000 after buying an additional 1,640 shares during the last quarter.

Get The GDL Fund alerts:

The GDL Fund Stock Performance

GDL opened at $7.81 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.89. The GDL Fund has a 1 year low of $7.66 and a 1 year high of $8.47.

The GDL Fund Announces Dividend

About The GDL Fund

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.15%.

(Free Report)

The GDL Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund invests in securities of companies involved in publicly announced mergers, takeovers, tender offers, and leveraged buyouts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for The GDL Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The GDL Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.