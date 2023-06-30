The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Acquired by Financial Insights Inc.

Financial Insights Inc. boosted its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 13.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,750 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the quarter. Financial Insights Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 1.2% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 193,215 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $57,022,000 after buying an additional 2,363 shares during the last quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Home Depot by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 4,661 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,376,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC grew its holdings in Home Depot by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC now owns 12,832 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,787,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 16,432 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,849,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Consulate Inc. raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 1,992 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. 69.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Home Depot

In other news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,502 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.09, for a total value of $440,221.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,090,950.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Trading Up 0.5 %

Home Depot stock opened at $307.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $309.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.93. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $265.61 and a 1 year high of $347.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $295.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $303.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.02, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $37.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.35 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,936.63% and a net margin of 10.75%. The company’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.09 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $2.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 50.94%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on HD shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Home Depot from $337.00 to $349.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Home Depot from $320.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. 92 Resources reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Home Depot from $340.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Home Depot from $280.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $323.43.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

