The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by Keudell Morrison Wealth Management

Keudell Morrison Wealth Management trimmed its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 2.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,359 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 240 shares during the period. Home Depot makes up approximately 0.8% of Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,762,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HD. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. 69.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Home Depot

In related news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,502 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.09, for a total transaction of $440,221.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,958 shares in the company, valued at $4,090,950.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Stock Performance

HD opened at $307.98 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $295.58 and its 200-day moving average is $303.35. The stock has a market cap of $309.64 billion, a PE ratio of 18.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.02. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $265.61 and a twelve month high of $347.25.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.02. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 1,936.63%. The business had revenue of $37.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $2.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.94%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HD. Wedbush lowered their price target on Home Depot from $300.00 to $290.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Home Depot from $340.00 to $320.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Home Depot from $320.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Home Depot from $337.00 to $349.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on Home Depot from $340.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Home Depot currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $323.43.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

