The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Shares Purchased by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,278 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,745 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $3,391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in TJX Companies during the first quarter valued at $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Lakewood Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 92.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at TJX Companies

In other news, EVP Scott Goldenberg sold 26,271 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.91, for a total transaction of $2,073,044.61. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,727,287.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TJX Companies Trading Up 1.3 %

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on TJX Companies from $85.00 to $86.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $90.00 to $93.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.88.

Shares of TJX stock opened at $83.74 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.90. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.55 and a fifty-two week high of $83.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.05. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.56% and a return on equity of 62.78%. The company had revenue of $11.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.3325 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.92%.

TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Featured Articles

