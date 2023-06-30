The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Stake Trimmed by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. cut its position in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 15.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,316 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 5,359 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $4,854,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 203.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 364 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. 81.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TRV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Travelers Companies from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $181.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 19th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $196.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $188.00 to $182.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $195.77.

Travelers Companies Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of TRV stock opened at $170.99 on Friday. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $149.65 and a 12 month high of $194.51. The company has a market cap of $39.50 billion, a PE ratio of 14.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $177.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $180.08.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $4.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.64 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $9.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.98 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 13.41%. Travelers Companies’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.22 EPS. Equities analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 14.23 EPS for the current year.

Travelers Companies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This is a positive change from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is presently 34.10%.

Travelers Companies announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, April 19th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the insurance provider to buy up to 12.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Andy F. Bessette sold 11,572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.14, for a total value of $2,061,436.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,092,688.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,246 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.85, for a total transaction of $1,873,481.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,574,528. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andy F. Bessette sold 11,572 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.14, for a total transaction of $2,061,436.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,092,688.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 59,134 shares of company stock valued at $10,617,466. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Profile

(Free Report)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

See Also

