The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Acquired by First Hawaiian Bank

First Hawaiian Bank raised its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 5.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,176 shares of the entertainment giant's stock after purchasing an additional 2,020 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank's holdings in Walt Disney were worth $3,823,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney in the first quarter worth about $29,000. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 805.9% in the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 308 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 197.6% during the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 366 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new stake in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Walt Disney

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,145 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total transaction of $113,538.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,889,324.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

Shares of DIS stock opened at $88.95 on Friday. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $84.07 and a fifty-two week high of $126.48. The firm has a market cap of $162.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.53, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $93.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.79.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $21.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.82 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 6.41%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. Analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on DIS shares. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $141.00 to $147.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $107.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.82.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

Featured Articles

