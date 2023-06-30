Tiaa Fsb Acquires 3,905 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Tiaa Fsb lifted its position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 106,511 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 3,905 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Eaton were worth $18,250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Eaton by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,545,867 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,740,397,000 after buying an additional 398,146 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Eaton by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,542,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,968,521,000 after buying an additional 2,602,246 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Eaton by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,806,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,225,230,000 after buying an additional 890,150 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Eaton by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,948,214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,088,214,000 after buying an additional 132,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Eaton by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,369,719 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $849,465,000 after buying an additional 302,429 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.31% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Stock Performance

ETN opened at $198.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $179.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $169.53. Eaton Co. plc has a 1 year low of $122.50 and a 1 year high of $199.72. The stock has a market cap of $79.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.12.

Eaton Announces Dividend

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.10. Eaton had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 18.70%. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.62 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 8.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th were given a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.67%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Eaton from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Eaton in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $178.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Eaton from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Eaton from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Eaton from $201.00 to $221.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Eaton has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $183.54.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Eaton news, insider Michael Yelton sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.11, for a total transaction of $394,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,096 shares in the company, valued at $413,142.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Eaton Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Further Reading

