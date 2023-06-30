Tiaa Fsb Acquires 5,421 Shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Tiaa Fsb boosted its holdings in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 22.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,752 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,421 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb owned about 0.06% of Ulta Beauty worth $16,235,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 0.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,798,924 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,326,471,000 after acquiring an additional 46,100 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 0.6% in the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 9,211 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,696,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC lifted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 64.4% in the third quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 906 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,373 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ULTA opened at $465.28 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $476.19 and a 200-day moving average of $496.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.17 billion, a PE ratio of 18.91, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.33. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 12 month low of $360.58 and a 12 month high of $556.60.

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The specialty retailer reported $6.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.82 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 65.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $6.30 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 25.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Anita Jane Ryan sold 1,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.69, for a total transaction of $683,585.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,356,822.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Anita Jane Ryan sold 1,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.69, for a total transaction of $683,585.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,356,822.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $974,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,048 shares of company stock worth $1,029,157 in the last three months. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $615.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $540.00 to $490.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $535.00 to $520.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $600.00 to $650.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Ulta Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ulta Beauty has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $548.46.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operate specialty retail stores selling cosmetics, fragrance, haircare and skincare products, and related accessories and services in the United States. It offers broad assortment of branded and private label beauty products including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools; and salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services, as well as nail services.

