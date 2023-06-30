Tiaa Fsb Boosts Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Tiaa Fsb increased its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 15.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,033 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,231 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Tesla were worth $18,886,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lakewood Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. MayTech Global Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Piershale Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. 43.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tesla Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA opened at $257.50 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $203.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $181.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.81 and a 1-year high of $314.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $816.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 2.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85. Tesla had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 13.66%. The company had revenue of $23.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.36 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TSLA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Tesla from $200.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Tesla in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial downgraded Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $245.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Citigroup boosted their target price on Tesla from $175.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Tesla from $300.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Tesla has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $206.01.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tesla

In other Tesla news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.31, for a total value of $739,912.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 199,323 shares in the company, valued at $39,328,421.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $650,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,013,880. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.31, for a total value of $739,912.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 199,323 shares in the company, valued at $39,328,421.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 161,730 shares of company stock worth $32,608,772. 25.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report).

