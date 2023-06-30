Tiaa Fsb Boosts Stock Holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Tiaa Fsb raised its holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 468.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 87,628 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 72,215 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $17,506,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Salesforce during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in Salesforce by 365.2% during the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 214 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its position in Salesforce by 350.0% during the second quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 225 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Salesforce during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Salesforce by 44.4% during the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 244 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.13% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSE:CRM opened at $210.41 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $206.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $180.19. The company has a market capitalization of $204.94 billion, a PE ratio of 553.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1-year low of $126.34 and a 1-year high of $225.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $8.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.17 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 5.75%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CRM. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $240.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $240.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.97.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.15, for a total value of $247,687.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 99,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,766,453.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.15, for a total value of $247,687.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 99,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,766,453.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Brian Millham sold 1,654 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.02, for a total transaction of $345,719.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 771,961 shares of company stock worth $161,808,116 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

About Salesforce



Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

