Tiaa Fsb Boosts Stock Holdings in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Tiaa Fsb grew its position in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 62.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,183 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 31,280 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Workday were worth $16,768,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WDAY. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Workday in the fourth quarter worth approximately $600,504,000. Tiger Global Management LLC boosted its holdings in Workday by 134.6% in the third quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 3,172,411 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $482,904,000 after purchasing an additional 1,820,074 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Workday by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,971,772 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $664,598,000 after purchasing an additional 725,609 shares during the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP boosted its holdings in Workday by 18.1% in the third quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 3,597,255 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $547,574,000 after purchasing an additional 551,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi boosted its holdings in Workday by 233.9% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 766,911 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $125,712,000 after purchasing an additional 537,196 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Workday alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WDAY. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Workday from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $235.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Workday from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Workday from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Workday from $225.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Workday from $235.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $225.00.

Workday Stock Performance

Workday stock opened at $227.12 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $206.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $195.39. Workday, Inc. has a twelve month low of $128.72 and a twelve month high of $229.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $59.28 billion, a PE ratio of -220.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 1.27.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The software maker reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.19. Workday had a negative net margin of 4.09% and a negative return on equity of 0.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.17) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Workday, Inc. will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Workday

In related news, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 11,000 shares of Workday stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.98, for a total transaction of $2,430,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 181,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,188,085.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 11,000 shares of Workday stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.98, for a total transaction of $2,430,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 181,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,188,085.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 108,334 shares of Workday stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.37, for a total transaction of $22,573,555.58. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 216,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,146,694.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 196,424 shares of company stock worth $40,751,485 in the last three months. Insiders own 21.09% of the company’s stock.

Workday Company Profile

(Free Report)

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.