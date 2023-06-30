Tiaa Fsb Buys 1,348 Shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Tiaa Fsb raised its stake in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,925 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,348 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $20,197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Elevance Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new position in Elevance Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Elevance Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 88.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on ELV shares. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $580.00 to $560.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. 22nd Century Group restated an “upgrade” rating on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $565.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $547.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $571.00 to $575.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $569.27.

Elevance Health Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ELV opened at $439.65 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $455.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $473.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.11, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.85. Elevance Health, Inc. has a one year low of $428.87 and a one year high of $549.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The company reported $9.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.26 by $0.20. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The company had revenue of $41.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $8.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 32.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Elevance Health Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th were paid a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.04%.

Elevance Health Profile

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health benefits company. The company operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives.

Featured Stories

