Tiaa Fsb Decreases Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Tiaa Fsb lowered its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 195,856 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,710 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $14,008,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 29.4% in the first quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 20,773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,487,000 after buying an additional 4,724 shares during the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 60.7% in the first quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 7,975 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $570,000 after buying an additional 3,012 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 198.8% in the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 161,991 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,840,000 after buying an additional 107,782 shares during the last quarter. Domani Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Domani Wealth LLC now owns 299,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,427,000 after buying an additional 1,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter worth $388,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.99% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:EFA opened at $71.62 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $54.61 and a 1-year high of $74.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $72.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.71.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

