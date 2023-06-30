Tiaa Fsb Grows Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Tiaa Fsb increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 127,456 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,461 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb owned approximately 0.10% of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF worth $11,940,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:EFG opened at $94.09 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $67.58 and a 1 year high of $85.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.25 billion, a PE ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.89.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

