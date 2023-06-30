Tiaa Fsb Has $21.14 Million Stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Tiaa Fsb trimmed its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 19.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,954 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 7,877 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $21,141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AVGO. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 500.0% during the fourth quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 82.4% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Broadcom in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 88.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AVGO opened at $862.57 on Friday. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $415.07 and a 12 month high of $921.78. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $737.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $646.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $355.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.01, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.12 by $0.20. Broadcom had a net margin of 39.06% and a return on equity of 74.58%. The business had revenue of $8.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $8.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be paid a $4.60 dividend. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.63%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AVGO. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $720.00 to $840.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $675.00 to $870.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $720.00 to $820.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $700.00 to $890.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $715.00 to $830.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Broadcom currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $799.47.

In other Broadcom news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,645 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $801.33, for a total value of $1,318,187.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 75,290 shares in the company, valued at $60,332,135.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $797.82, for a total transaction of $4,786,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,991,514.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $801.33, for a total transaction of $1,318,187.85. Following the sale, the insider now owns 75,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,332,135.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

