Tiaa Fsb Has $21.80 Million Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Tiaa Fsb cut its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 147,845 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,423 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Walmart were worth $21,800,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Walmart by 105.3% during the 4th quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Walmart by 387.8% during the 1st quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 200 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. 31.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on WMT shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on Walmart from $169.00 to $174.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Walmart from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Walmart from $155.00 to $157.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. 92 Resources reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Walmart in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.91.

Walmart Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE WMT opened at $154.28 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $151.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $146.55. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $119.89 and a 12 month high of $158.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $415.45 billion, a PE ratio of 37.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.15. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 1.82%. The firm had revenue of $152.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.21 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Walmart

In related news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.00, for a total transaction of $660,625.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 286,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,279,167. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.00, for a total transaction of $660,625.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 286,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,279,167. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 455,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.98, for a total value of $68,249,898.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 245,256,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,783,563,270.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,195,764 shares of company stock worth $1,419,154,047 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

About Walmart

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

