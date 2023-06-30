Tiaa Fsb Has $23.39 Million Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Tiaa Fsb reduced its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 10.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 281,694 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 32,148 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $23,392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,233 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Domani Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $203,000. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 77.5% during the 1st quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after acquiring an additional 7,908 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 21,236 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,763,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCP Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. TCP Asset Management LLC now owns 59,146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,911,000 after acquiring an additional 14,330 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VNQ opened at $83.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $32.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.94. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $74.66 and a 52 week high of $102.37.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

