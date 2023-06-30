Tiaa Fsb Increases Stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Tiaa Fsb raised its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Free Report) by 35.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 169,857 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,407 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb owned 0.33% of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF worth $12,940,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 127.3% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 607 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 203.6% during the first quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 756 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the period.

Shares of SLYV stock opened at $77.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50-day moving average of $74.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.68. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 1-year low of $66.84 and a 1-year high of $86.96.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

