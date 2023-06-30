Tiaa Fsb Increases Stock Position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

Tiaa Fsb raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Free Report) by 29.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 169,544 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,363 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb owned approximately 0.52% of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF worth $12,504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Total Wealth Planning LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Total Wealth Planning LLC now owns 14,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 11,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $809,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. American Trust raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. American Trust now owns 7,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Towerpoint Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. Towerpoint Wealth LLC now owns 6,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 5.1% during the third quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 3,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SLYG opened at $76.79 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 1.12. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $67.07 and a 1-year high of $82.79. The company’s fifty day moving average is $73.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.16.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

