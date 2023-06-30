Tiaa Fsb Invests $14.73 Million in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Tiaa Fsb bought a new position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 76,758 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $14,727,000. Tiaa Fsb owned about 0.05% of Verisk Analytics at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VRSK. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,224 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $907,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 22,860 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,906,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics in the 1st quarter worth about $636,000. National Pension Service lifted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 195,526 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,966,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 9,781 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,099,000 after buying an additional 1,232 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Verisk Analytics stock opened at $223.27 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $214.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $193.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.65. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $162.94 and a 52-week high of $228.43. The company has a market cap of $32.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.77, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.86.

Verisk Analytics ( NASDAQ:VRSK Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $651.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $633.56 million. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 18.19% and a return on equity of 57.53%. Verisk Analytics’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.50%.

In other Verisk Analytics news, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 1,561 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.36, for a total transaction of $342,420.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 40,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,966,340. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Verisk Analytics news, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 1,561 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.36, for a total transaction of $342,420.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,966,340. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bruce Edward Hansen sold 1,131 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.00, for a total transaction of $245,427.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,807,763. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,281 shares of company stock valued at $3,182,509. Insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on VRSK shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Verisk Analytics in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $165.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $198.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Verisk Analytics from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $195.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.50.

About Verisk Analytics

(Free Report)

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, and various other fields.

