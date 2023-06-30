Tiaa Fsb Purchases 1,102 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Tiaa Fsb lifted its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,122 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $9,468,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SHW. Norges Bank bought a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter worth $498,336,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 50.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,180,068 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,229,386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,747,586 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,960,923 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,364,025,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475,366 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 36.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,753,330 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $653,448,000 after acquiring an additional 735,528 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 321.5% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 864,509 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $205,345,000 after acquiring an additional 659,416 shares during the period. 75.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Up 2.1 %

SHW stock opened at $261.29 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $237.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $233.19. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12 month low of $195.24 and a 12 month high of $265.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.07.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.20. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 86.29% and a net margin of 9.41%. The company had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th were paid a $0.605 dividend. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.69%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SHW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $260.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $260.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $240.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $269.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $261.58.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

