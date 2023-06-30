Tiaa Fsb Reduces Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Tiaa Fsb lowered its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 16.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 86,947 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 16,823 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Boeing were worth $18,470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.22% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Howard E. Mckenzie sold 412 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.36, for a total value of $84,196.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,181 shares in the company, valued at $3,511,109.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Stock Performance

BA opened at $211.83 on Friday. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $120.99 and a 12 month high of $223.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $207.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $205.73.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $17.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.56 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.75) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Boeing from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Monday, April 10th. StockNews.com raised Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Northcoast Research lowered Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. SpectralCast reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Boeing from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $221.60.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Further Reading

