Tiaa Fsb Sells 1,397 Shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Tiaa Fsb cut its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 144,690 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,397 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $13,585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LYB. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1.0% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,812 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 26.2% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 41,362 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,349,000 after purchasing an additional 8,596 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the first quarter valued at about $731,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 29.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,488 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $770,000 after purchasing an additional 1,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 20.2% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,268 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares during the last quarter. 70.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $113.00 to $108.00 in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $130.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $101.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $109.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.33.

LyondellBasell Industries Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock opened at $90.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.14. The company has a market cap of $29.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.81, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.21. LyondellBasell Industries has a 12-month low of $71.46 and a 12-month high of $101.30.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.70. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 28.95%. The firm had revenue of $10.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.00 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 9.37 EPS for the current year.

LyondellBasell Industries Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th were paid a $1.25 dividend. This is a boost from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 26th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.52%. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is presently 54.11%.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Further Reading

