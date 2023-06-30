Tiaa Fsb Sells 1,428 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Tiaa Fsb reduced its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,380 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,428 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $27,394,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bornite Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 1st quarter worth about $21,442,000. United Bank boosted its stake in Mastercard by 34.5% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 6,007 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Mastercard by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 272,358 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $97,335,000 after acquiring an additional 63,040 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank bought a new position in Mastercard during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,168,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new position in Mastercard during the 1st quarter valued at about $12,926,000. 81.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mastercard Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of MA opened at $387.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $276.87 and a 1 year high of $392.20. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $376.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $366.64. The firm has a market cap of $367.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.11.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.09. Mastercard had a return on equity of 169.12% and a net margin of 42.33%. The business had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.64 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.78%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Timothy H. Murphy sold 27,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.49, for a total transaction of $10,267,392.33. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 39,263 shares in the company, valued at $14,703,600.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Mastercard news, insider Timothy H. Murphy sold 27,417 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.49, for a total value of $10,267,392.33. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 39,263 shares in the company, valued at $14,703,600.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Raghuvir Malhotra sold 11,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.62, for a total value of $4,349,704.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,612,033.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 547,243 shares of company stock worth $209,102,122. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on MA. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $435.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $450.00 to $453.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $410.00 to $435.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $425.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $417.27.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

