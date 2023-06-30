Tiaa Fsb Sells 191,524 Shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP)

Tiaa Fsb lessened its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP – Free Report) by 35.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 354,909 shares of the company’s stock after selling 191,524 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb owned about 0.51% of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF worth $9,465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SPIP. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 80.9% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 14,913,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,278,000 after purchasing an additional 6,668,422 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 1,851.6% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,090,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,983,328 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 73.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,389,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,438,394 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 227.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,130,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,110,000 after purchasing an additional 785,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,203,000.

SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SPIP opened at $25.72 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.14. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF has a twelve month low of $25.28 and a twelve month high of $28.68.

SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (SPIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of inflation-protected US Treasurys with a remaining maturity of at least one year. SPIP was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

