Tiaa Fsb Sells 24,263 Shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF)

Tiaa Fsb lowered its stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF – Free Report) by 8.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 248,790 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,263 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb owned about 0.61% of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF worth $13,818,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Regimen Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 1,220.0% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 732 shares during the period.

ICF opened at $55.23 on Friday. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a 1-year low of $88.40 and a 1-year high of $104.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.65 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50 day moving average of $54.21 and a 200-day moving average of $55.63.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

