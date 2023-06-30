Tiaa Fsb Sells 55,562 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Tiaa Fsb lessened its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 47.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,864 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 55,562 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $11,823,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on HON shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $235.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $204.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $240.00 to $242.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $220.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $214.56.

Insider Activity

Honeywell International Stock Performance

In other news, COO Vimal Kapur sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.46, for a total value of $1,283,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,702,500.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HON opened at $206.47 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $197.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $195.94. The company has a market capitalization of $137.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $166.63 and a 12-month high of $220.96.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $8.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.51 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.53% and a return on equity of 34.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.91 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were given a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is presently 53.51%.

About Honeywell International

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.