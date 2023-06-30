Tiaa Fsb Sells 8,356 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Tiaa Fsb trimmed its position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 20.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,442 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 8,356 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Intuit were worth $14,909,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of INTU. Fairfield Bush & CO. boosted its position in Intuit by 39.6% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 3,648 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,754,000 after buying an additional 1,035 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Intuit by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 504,309 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $242,492,000 after purchasing an additional 48,196 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Intuit by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,227 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intuit by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 53,691 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,825,000 after purchasing an additional 3,576 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Intuit by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 34,207 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,448,000 after purchasing an additional 2,127 shares during the period. 82.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ INTU opened at $455.82 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.55, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $436.47 and a 200-day moving average of $420.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. Intuit Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $352.63 and a fifty-two week high of $490.83.

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $8.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.30 by $1.62. Intuit had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 15.91%. The business had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $6.70 earnings per share. Intuit’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 9.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 18th. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 7th. Intuit’s payout ratio is currently 39.39%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on INTU shares. Atlantic Securities started coverage on Intuit in a research note on Monday, April 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $530.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price target on Intuit from $475.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Intuit from $650.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Intuit in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $430.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Intuit from $520.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $492.85.

In related news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 563 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.40, for a total transaction of $235,559.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 409 shares in the company, valued at $171,125.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Intuit news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.40, for a total transaction of $295,390.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,350 shares in the company, valued at $564,840. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 563 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.40, for a total transaction of $235,559.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171,125.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

