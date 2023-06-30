Tiaa Fsb Takes $12.80 Million Position in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:HEFA)

Tiaa Fsb bought a new stake in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:HEFA – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 434,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,804,000. Tiaa Fsb owned about 0.39% of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its stake in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 4,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its stake in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF by 44.5% in the 2nd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 7,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter. VERITY Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. VERITY Wealth Advisors now owns 99,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,680,000 after acquiring an additional 8,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 193,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,583,000 after acquiring an additional 11,505 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $30.75 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.33. The company has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.57 and a beta of 0.70. iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $26.88 and a 1 year high of $30.88.

About iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF (HEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted, USD-hedged index of large- and mid-cap stocks from developed countries outside the US and Canada. HEFA was launched on Jan 31, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

