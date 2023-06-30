Tiaa Fsb Trims Stock Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Tiaa Fsb lowered its stake in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 32.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 123,107 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 58,477 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $11,876,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 47,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,276,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 29.5% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,751 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 2,223 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 447.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,260 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 6,505 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.13% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Duke Energy stock opened at $88.88 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.35, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.43. Duke Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $83.76 and a fifty-two week high of $113.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $93.31 and a 200 day moving average of $97.29.

Duke Energy Announces Dividend

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $7.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.26 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 8.89%. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $1.005 per share. This represents a $4.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 123.69%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DUK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Duke Energy from $112.00 to $110.00 in a report on Sunday, June 11th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Duke Energy from $107.00 to $92.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Duke Energy from $109.00 to $102.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Duke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Duke Energy from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Duke Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.38.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

