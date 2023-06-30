Tiaa Fsb Trims Stock Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Tiaa Fsb trimmed its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 149,247 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 9,537 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $11,504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $24,166,000. Appleton Partners Inc. MA increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 13,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 5,511 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. M. Kraus & Co increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. M. Kraus & Co now owns 139,454 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,658,000 after acquiring an additional 3,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 36,563 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,818,000 after acquiring an additional 3,230 shares in the last quarter. 77.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NEE opened at $72.81 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $147.33 billion, a PE ratio of 21.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a fifty day moving average of $75.03 and a 200 day moving average of $77.29. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.64 and a 52-week high of $91.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.78 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 26.97%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th were given a $0.4675 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.65%.

In related news, CEO John W. Ketchum purchased 13,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $74.26 per share, for a total transaction of $1,009,936.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 184,485 shares in the company, valued at $13,699,856.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other NextEra Energy news, CEO John W. Ketchum bought 13,600 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $74.26 per share, for a total transaction of $1,009,936.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 184,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,699,856.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Robert Coffey sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total value of $299,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $845,770.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on NextEra Energy from $93.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on NextEra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on NextEra Energy from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on NextEra Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Erste Group Bank upgraded NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.67.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

