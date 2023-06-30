Tigress Financial Increases MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Price Target to $490.00

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at Tigress Financial from $365.00 to $490.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Tigress Financial’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 21.59% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of MongoDB from $400.00 to $445.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of MongoDB from $250.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of MongoDB from $390.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of MongoDB from $270.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Monday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $396.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MongoDB presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $366.30.

Get MongoDB alerts:

MongoDB Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MDB opened at $402.99 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $308.79 and a 200 day moving average of $244.13. The stock has a market cap of $28.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -86.29 and a beta of 1.04. MongoDB has a 12 month low of $135.15 and a 12 month high of $414.48. The company has a current ratio of 4.19, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Insiders Place Their Bets

MongoDB ( NASDAQ:MDB Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $368.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $347.77 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 23.58% and a negative return on equity of 43.25%. MongoDB’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.15) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that MongoDB will post -2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Thomas Bull sold 605 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.34, for a total value of $138,145.70. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,042,988.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CTO Mark Porter sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.17, for a total transaction of $429,723.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 43,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,727,345.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Thomas Bull sold 605 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.34, for a total transaction of $138,145.70. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,706 shares in the company, valued at $4,042,988.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 108,856 shares of company stock worth $27,327,511. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MongoDB

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MDB. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of MongoDB by 346.7% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 134 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of MongoDB in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new stake in MongoDB during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in MongoDB during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in MongoDB during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 89.22% of the company’s stock.

About MongoDB

(Free Report)

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MongoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MongoDB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.