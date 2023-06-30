Titanium Transportation Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:TTNMF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Titanium Transportation Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:TTNMF – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decrease of 94.7% from the May 31st total of 13,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Separately, Raymond James began coverage on shares of Titanium Transportation Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

OTCMKTS TTNMF opened at $1.89 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.03. Titanium Transportation Group has a 1 year low of $1.57 and a 1 year high of $2.49.

Titanium Transportation Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides asset-based transportation and logistics services in North America. It operates in two segments, Truck Transportation and Logistics. The Truck Transportation segment provides pickup and delivery of general merchandise by long-haul, dedicated, and local trucking services through various trailer types, including 53' dry vans, flatbeds, step-decks, heavy axle trailers, and other specialty equipment.

