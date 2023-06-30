Townsquare Media, Inc. (NYSE:TSQ) EVP Scott Schatz Sells 18,441 Shares of Stock

Townsquare Media, Inc. (NYSE:TSQ – Free Report) EVP Scott Schatz sold 18,441 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.14, for a total transaction of $223,873.74. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,542.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Scott Schatz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 22nd, Scott Schatz sold 5,337 shares of Townsquare Media stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.11, for a total value of $64,631.07.

Townsquare Media Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:TSQ opened at $11.61 on Friday. Townsquare Media, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.05 and a 1 year high of $12.55. The company has a market capitalization of $203.18 million, a PE ratio of 27.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.77, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

Townsquare Media Increases Dividend

Townsquare Media ( NYSE:TSQ Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $103.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.63 million. Townsquare Media had a net margin of 1.65% and a return on equity of 53.66%. Analysts forecast that Townsquare Media, Inc. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.188 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.48%. This is a positive change from Townsquare Media’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Townsquare Media’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 174.42%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TSQ has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Townsquare Media in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 target price (down previously from $19.00) on shares of Townsquare Media in a research note on Friday, March 10th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Townsquare Media

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in shares of Townsquare Media by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 336,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,446,000 after buying an additional 24,379 shares during the last quarter. Corton Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Townsquare Media during the 1st quarter valued at $87,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Townsquare Media during the third quarter worth $79,000. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new position in shares of Townsquare Media in the first quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Townsquare Media by 169.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,890 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.88% of the company’s stock.

Townsquare Media Company Profile

Townsquare Media, Inc operates as a digital media and marketing solutions company in small and medium-sized businesses. It operates through three segments: Subscription Digital Marketing Solutions, Digital Advertising, and Broadcast Advertising. The Subscription Digital Marketing Solutions segment offers various digital marketing solutions, including hosting, search engine optimization, online directory optimization, e-commerce solutions, online reputation monitoring, social media management, appointment scheduling, payment and invoice, customer management, email marketing, and website retargeting services, as well as traditional and mobile-enabled website design, creation, and development services.

