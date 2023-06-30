Transphorm (OTCMKTS:TGAN) Updates Q1 2024 Earnings Guidance

Transphorm (OTCMKTS:TGAN – Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$0.13–$0.10 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -$0.09. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.80 million-$6.20 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.56 million.

Transphorm Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of TGAN opened at $3.50 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.16. Transphorm has a one year low of $2.70 and a one year high of $7.67.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Transphorm

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TGAN. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Transphorm in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,133,000. Soros Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Transphorm in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,765,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Transphorm in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,307,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Transphorm by 1,871.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 253,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after buying an additional 240,961 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Transphorm in the 2nd quarter valued at about $778,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.95% of the company’s stock.

Transphorm Company Profile

Transphorm, Inc, a semiconductor company, develops, manufactures, and sells gallium nitride (GaN) semiconductor components for use in power conversion in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, the United States, Japan, South Korea, and Europe. The company's products include GaN field effect transistors in various packages.

