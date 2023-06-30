Tri City Bankshares (TRCY) vs. Its Competitors Head-To-Head Survey

Tri City Bankshares (OTCMKTS:TRCY – Free Report) is one of 279 public companies in the “Banks—Regional” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Tri City Bankshares to related companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Tri City Bankshares and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Tri City Bankshares N/A N/A 12.24 Tri City Bankshares Competitors $2.83 billion $691.44 million 256.10

Tri City Bankshares’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Tri City Bankshares. Tri City Bankshares is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Dividends

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Tri City Bankshares pays an annual dividend of $0.21 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. Tri City Bankshares pays out 19.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Banks—Regional” companies pay a dividend yield of 13.2% and pay out 18.8% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Tri City Bankshares lags its peers as a dividend stock, given its lower dividend yield and higher payout ratio.

28.8% of shares of all “Banks—Regional” companies are owned by institutional investors. 4.8% of Tri City Bankshares shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 13.8% of shares of all “Banks—Regional” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Tri City Bankshares and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tri City Bankshares 0 0 0 0 N/A Tri City Bankshares Competitors 1152 3273 3206 9 2.27

As a group, “Banks—Regional” companies have a potential upside of 331.83%. Given Tri City Bankshares’ peers higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Tri City Bankshares has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares Tri City Bankshares and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tri City Bankshares N/A N/A N/A Tri City Bankshares Competitors 33.50% 9.29% 0.87%

Summary

Tri City Bankshares peers beat Tri City Bankshares on 10 of the 10 factors compared.

About Tri City Bankshares

Tri City Bankshares Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Southeastern Wisconsin. The company accepts checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, youth and health savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. Its loan products include home mortgage loans, home equity loans, auto loans, construction and land loans, personal and business loans, commercial real estate loans, business lines of credit, and small business loans. The company also offers credit and debits cards; and digital banking, refinancing, overdraft protection, merchant services, remote deposit capture, bill pay, payroll, ATM, gift card, telephone banking, direct deposit, safe deposit boxes, and investment services. Tri City Bankshares Corporation was founded in 1963 and is based in Oak Creek, Wisconsin.

