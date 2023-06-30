Trilogy Capital Inc. Has $319,000 Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Trilogy Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,070 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Totem Point Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Totem Point Management LLC now owns 3,171 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,857,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Somerville Kurt F boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 10.3% during the first quarter. Somerville Kurt F now owns 118 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,564,000. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 53.2% during the 1st quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 144 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 6.8% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 3,370 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,412,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.17% of the company’s stock.

GOOG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Alphabet from $155.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $119.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.80.

Alphabet stock opened at $120.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.35. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.45 and a fifty-two week high of $129.55. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.73, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $118.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.39.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $69.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.80 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 22.84% and a net margin of 20.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Frances Arnold sold 240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.02, for a total transaction of $28,804.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,565,060.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Frances Arnold sold 240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.02, for a total transaction of $28,804.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,565,060.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 32,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total transaction of $3,349,931.34. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 76,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,922,966.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 848,978 shares of company stock worth $27,492,109 in the last ninety days. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

