TrueWealth Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 2,847 CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

TrueWealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,847 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CVS. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in CVS Health by 103,371.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,547,559 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,448,877,000 after purchasing an additional 15,532,533 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,425,416,000. Edmp Inc. lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 9,117.8% during the 4th quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 4,582,251 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $49,171,000 after buying an additional 4,532,540 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,576,388 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,128,984,000 after buying an additional 3,311,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors bought a new position in CVS Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $262,167,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CVS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on CVS Health in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on CVS Health from $125.00 to $96.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Barclays cut their price target on CVS Health from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Truist Financial cut their price target on CVS Health from $109.00 to $103.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on CVS Health in a report on Thursday, May 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $107.26.

CVS Health Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of CVS stock opened at $68.77 on Friday. CVS Health Co. has a 1 year low of $66.34 and a 1 year high of $107.26. The stock has a market cap of $88.17 billion, a PE ratio of 22.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is $69.87 and its 200-day moving average is $79.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.92.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $85.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.67 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 1.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.22 EPS. Equities analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Karen S. Lynch bought 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $69.75 per share, for a total transaction of $976,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,089,592. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Company Profile

(Free Report)

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.