TrueWealth Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 7,108 JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ)

TrueWealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $320,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 810.8% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 2,027 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ JEPQ opened at $47.93 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.23. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a 52 week low of $39.61 and a 52 week high of $49.97. The firm has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03 and a beta of -0.84.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Dividend Announcement

About JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.3628 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $4.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.08%.

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

