TrueWealth Advisors LLC Buys 1,397 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

TrueWealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 20.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,070 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,397 shares during the period. TrueWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new position in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Corrado Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Comcast by 55.9% in the fourth quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 828 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of CMCSA stock opened at $41.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $172.88 billion, a PE ratio of 31.42, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.00. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $28.39 and a 52-week high of $43.72.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The cable giant reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $29.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.34 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 4.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.88%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective (up from $38.00) on shares of Comcast in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on Comcast in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America upgraded Comcast from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Comcast from $46.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.21.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

