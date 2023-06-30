TrueWealth Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in BlackRock Income Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BKT)

TrueWealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in BlackRock Income Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BKT – Free Report) by 27.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,679 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,108 shares during the quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Income Trust were worth $134,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Karpus Management Inc. increased its position in BlackRock Income Trust by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 1,253,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,189,000 after purchasing an additional 127,738 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in BlackRock Income Trust by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 971,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,984,000 after purchasing an additional 5,986 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in BlackRock Income Trust by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 745,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,826,000 after purchasing an additional 167,653 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in BlackRock Income Trust by 556.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 739,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,796,000 after purchasing an additional 627,209 shares during the period. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Income Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $3,445,000. 38.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BlackRock Income Trust stock opened at $12.12 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.62. BlackRock Income Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.60 and a 12-month high of $14.46.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0882 per share. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th.

BlackRock Income Trust, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors. It invests in securities such as U.S.

